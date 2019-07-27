ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in downtown Atlanta on Saturday.
The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. near the area of at Alabama St. and Broad St.
According to police, a man and a woman suffered from gunshot wounds; both are alert and conscious.
However, the woman did suffer several gunshot wounds to her leg and chest.
The incident remains under investigation.
