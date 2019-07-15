DULUTH, Ga (CBS46) -- Detectives have made an arrest in a murder that happened in May outside a Duluth apartment complex, and they now are looking into whether it was gang-related.
On May 4 after 11 p.m., residents of the Prescott Apartments on Centerview Drive called 911 when they heard gunshots and someone screaming.
Gwinnett County Police found two men lying in the wood line behind the property.
One man had been shot in the chest and died. He was identified as 20-year-old Nicolai Manget.
The second man, 17-year-old Matthew-Evan Graham, was shot in the shoulder.
Just days later, police were called to the same building on another call of shots fired. They found shell casings in a breezeway and bullet holes in an apartment door.
Police later charged the resident of that apartment, Richie Milord, 28, with shooting Graham and murdering Manget.
They also charged Graham with theft by receiving in a stolen car case.
Both Milord and Graham are in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond. Both face additional charges on unrelated cases.
