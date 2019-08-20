ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Public Schools officials have decided to make changes to their football schedules following a double shooting near a game at Lakewood Stadium.
Some night games have been switched to day games after twelve-year-old Asaiah Payton and 16-year-old Damean Spear were both shot Saturday.
A woman who lives near Claire Drive and Olive Street told CBS46 she heard arguing moments before the gunshots.
"I wasn't surprised, you're talking about 250 kids on one street, rival schools or kids that didn't like one another," said the woman, who did not want to be identified.
She said the kids came from the Mays versus Carver game at Lakewood Stadium. Atlanta Police confirmed the shooting happened after the game.
Meanwhile, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said "our children deserve better." Chief Shields wrote Monday:
"The shooting of two juveniles following an Atlanta Public Schools’ athletic event is very disturbing to us. Regardless of whether the shooting happened inside an Atlanta Public Schools facility, or later on a city street, we all have a solemn responsibility to care for our children and ensure to the best of our collective abilities that they are shielded from this kind of violence by providing the appropriate level of security. We simply have to do better to identify potential issues at these events and work together to try to prevent them. Our children deserve better."
