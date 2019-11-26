ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Another of R. Kelly's former girlfriends is speaking out with more details on her experience living with the embattled singer.
Joycelyn Savage, 24, suddenly returned to Instagram over two years after her last post, teasing that she woule be revealing specific details via Patreon posts.
Savage said that the details would be mature in nature, and claims that such reveals were never intended to be made public due to an NDA. She also appears to insinuate that she is putting her own life at risk to tell her side of the story.
When she began to tell her story, many found her story to be similar to women featured in the shocking documentary, "Surviving R. Kelly", still others cast doubts. Why now and is this really Joycelyn Savage were just a couple of the questions asked by the public and eventually Patreon.
On Nov. 26, the site removed the tell-all page and refunded 1,800 patrons who signed up for the membership to hear Savages story. The problem? Patreon says they were unable to successfully confirm that the person posting the salacious details was in fact Savage.
A spokesperson released the following statement:
"After multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder, we closed the patreon page allegedly associated with joycelyn savage due to potential impersonation. All patrons who signed up for the membership page were refunded and the creator did not receive any funds."
The attorney for Joycelyn’s family, Gerald Griggs told Cbs46 in a statement, they couldn’t get in touch with the account holder either and believed it was Joycelyn because the allegations they read online, matched what they heard from other sources and witnesses.
“The recent statement from Patreon underscores the family concern for the safety of their daughter Joycelyn. Numerous allegations made by the account were alarming and confirmed details from our independent investigation, therefore we also unsuccessfully reached out to the account. With the potential dangers facing Joycelyn and her safety, we are asking for Law Enforcement to get involved in determining where Joycelyn is and whom is really behind the account that detailed potential crimes.”
