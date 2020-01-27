ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia U.S. Congressman Doug Collins has announced that he'll challenge fellow Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler for one of the two open state Senate seats.
Collins announced the news Wednesday morning on Twitter.
President Donald Trump had previously urged Governor Brian Kemp to appoint Collins to the open seat.
Loeffler has already announced she's running to complete the term of retired U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the Senate in December. She was sworn in on January 5, 2020.
For months, I have given serious deliberation to the role I should serve that would best benefit GA, the country and @realDonaldTrump. Today, I have officially launched my campaign for Senate to do just that. I invite you to join our campaign here:https://t.co/xubaYUr5RP— Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) January 29, 2020
The announcement is already getting attention in Washington.
Steven Law, president of the Independent Super PAC 'Senate Leadership Fund', released this statement regarding Collins' decision to run:
"It’s so selfish of Doug Collins to be promoting himself when President Trump needs a unified team and Senator Loeffler is such a warrior for the President. As we've said before, Senator Loeffler is an outsider like Trump, not just another DC politician. We’ll have her back if she needs us."
Others have also sounded off on the announcement, Josh Holmes,former Chief of Staff and campaign manager to U.S. Sen. Leader Mitch McConnell, tweeted his opinion:
This sucks. I really liked Doug Collins. https://t.co/bLd6QQRi1k— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 29, 2020
Back here at home, Alex Floyd, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Georgia released this statement:
“This is the last thing Republicans wanted and they owe it all to a questionable appointment of a mega-donor with ethical issues that’s sparked an expensive and divisive intra-party fight at a time when the GOP can least afford it.”
“The fact is Georgians can’t trust Kelly Loeffler or Doug Collins to stand up for pre-existing conditions protections, reject corporate tax cuts that threaten Medicare and Social Security, and be the independent voice Georgia needs.”
