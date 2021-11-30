ATLANTA (CBS46) — The race for the mayor of Atlanta wasn't the only race that needed to be decided in the runoff election on Nov. 30. The Atlanta City Council also needs a new president and several council members.
As of 11:53 p.m. Nov. 30, here is how it stands with 100% of the precincts reporting:
Political newcomer Doug Shipman received 54% of the vote in comparison to City Council veteran Natalyn Mosby Archibong who received 46% of the vote.
Shipman, who is an Arkansas native and lives in the Old Fourth Ward, is the former president and CEO of Woodruff Arts Center and the founding CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. This was his first time running for public office. The position was held by Felicia Moore, who ran for mayor of Atlanta.
Shipman believes that Atlanta is on the precipice of significant population and economic growth and is facing key challenges. He believes that the two biggest issues are public safety and wellness.
The City Council president is in charge of running biweekly council meetings and appoints members and chairs to city council committees. However, the president cannot introduce legislation and can only vote in the event of a tie. The president leads the city if the mayor leaves office or dies.
Shipman received 30.8% of the vote in the general election and Archibong received 28.2%.
Here are the results for the open City Council seats as of 11:55 p.m.
Post 3 At Large
- Keisha Sean Waites -- 53%
- Jacki Labat -- 47%
District 5
- Liliana Bakhtiari -- 68%
- Mandy Mahoney -- 32%
District 1
- Jason Winston -- 52%
- Nathan Chubb -- 48%
District 3
- Bryon Amos -- 51%
- Erika Estrada -- 49%
District 4
- Jason Dozier -- 62%
- Cleta Winslow -- 38%
District 12
- Antonio Lewis -- 60%
- Joyce Sheperd -- 40%
Runoff elections are required in Georgia when a candidate does not receive more than 50% of the vote in the general election, which was held on Nov. 2.
All results are unofficial until they are certified by the city.
