DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fall sports at Dougherty County schools will be temporarily suspended through September due to coronavirus concerns.
Sports impacted by the suspension include football, softball and cross country. The district made the announcement Tuesday as more Georgia children test positive for COVID-19 while attending in-person school and sports-related activities.
“We are eager to begin on-campus learning, as well as to give our students the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities such as GHSA-sanctioned sports; however, based on the current data for Dougherty County, moving forward with fall sports as previously planned just isn’t sensible,” said Kenneth Dyer, DCSS Superintendent. “We are optimistic that if the numbers in Dougherty County continue to improve, we’ll eventually be able to get to the point of having face-to-face instruction and restarting athletics competitions. If not, however, we’ve already started to look at options for moving our fall sports to the spring.”
To date, the school district has not had positive cases associated with its athletic programs. On average the county has reported 15 new cases each day.
Officials will determine if fall sports can resume at the start of October.
“I’d like to encourage everyone to mask up, exercise physical distancing and wash/sanitize their hands frequently so that we can, sooner rather than later, recommence learning the way we all believe is best, face-to-face, and offer a wide array of extracurricular activities to our students” said Superintendent Kenneth Dyer.
