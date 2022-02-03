DOUGLAS, Ga. (CBS46) — Church goers in Douglas found themselves amid a fiery blaze Wednesday night after a propane tank exploded during their service, according to Georgia News Now.
It happened at the Douglas Christian fellowship church along East Baker Highway.
Fire responders in the Douglas area rushed to the scene. Georgia News Now confirms everyone originally inside the church managed to escape and no injuries were reported in connection to the blaze.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
