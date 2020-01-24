DOUGLAS Co., GA (CBS46)—Students graduating from a Douglas County high school will have the necessary credentials to get them closer to working as an Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).
Douglas County school officials said once Lithia Springs High School students complete the school program, Emergency Medical Responder Pathway, the student will now be eligible to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians tests.
Pending successful tests results and upon reaching age 18, individuals are considered to have the knowledge and skills required for competent practice as EMTs, according to a Douglas County school official.
The school partners with the Douglas County Fire/EMS Department.
A Douglas County Fire Department spokesperson said this program is beneficial to the county because there is a shortage or qualified EMTs.
According to a coordinator with the program, the state of Georgia requires 20 hours minimum of clinical, but the LSHS program requires 40 hours minimum.
“If students do well on the state test and are added to the Registry and are at least 18 years old, they can begin working as EMTs with beginning salaries around $38,000 and no school debt,” said Lt. Farmer, a spokesperson with the Douglas County Fire Department.
