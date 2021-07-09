DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — Douglas County Animal Services has closed its animal shelter to the public until July 16 due to concerns over kennel cough.
Animal Services says the extended closure will allow for deep cleaning and animal quarantine efforts to help provide spread of the infection.
Kennel cough is a contagious upper respiratory infection that most often affects dogs housed in kennels. Animal Services says medical treatment is being administered to animals currently showing symptoms.
Kennel cough can be easily treated with antibiotics, and DCAS says it is fully committed to preventing the spread of the illness in the shelter.
