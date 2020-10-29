Douglas County officials announced that all advance voting sites along with their elections office will be closed on Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta.
The sites and office will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m.
Church at Chapel Hill and Atlanta West Pentecostal will tentatively open at noon on Friday, according to authorities.
