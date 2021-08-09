DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida is something many people will never forget. The tragedy in June claimed the lives of 98 people.
When the building came down, Andy Pichs was listening to emergency radio traffic from at home in Georgia. As Douglas County's radio system administrator, Pichs oversees and maintains the public safety radio system. He formerly worked for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, where he served as their radio manager.
"I heard the first ten, 15 minutes of that call and I knew it was not going to be something, a regular call," said Pichs.
He started answering technical questions for his former colleagues over the phone within a matter of hours. Six days after the collapse, Pichs said the Miami-Dade deputy fire chief called on him to bring his expertise to the site.
"He said, 'Would you be willing to come down here?' And I go, 'Chief, for you guys, and for the fire department, and for the citizens of Dade County, I’m here for you,'" Pichs recalled.
After the proper approval was in place, Pichs drove to Florida and was there seven days after the collapse. He stayed for the first 14 days of July, overseeing radio communications for many of the crew members searching through the rubble.
"They have to communicate via radio to command centers, there were multiple command centers so you have basically everyone on the mound needed a radio, portable radio. Those portable radios needed to be maintained," he said. "We were the very first command sector for accessories and cleaning equipment and making sure everyone had a proper radio and a proper channel.”
Pichs said he focused on the mission at hand while working alongside his former colleagues.
"You’re driven by adrenaline," he said, adding that he wanted to give the search and rescue crews the proper tools they needed to do their job to try to bring closure to the victims' families.
In the midst of so much sorrow, Pichs said he was touched by how the community came together and showed support.
"When you leave they gave you a hug and say, 'thank you for being here,' and leaving you little messages, 'hang in there, we’re with you,' and stuff like that. It gives you strength," he said.
"I had some people that said, 'are you coming back?' I said, 'no, Georgia’s home for me.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.