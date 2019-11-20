DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Douglasville high school was locked down over a suspicious phone call by an anonymous person.
Early Wednesday afternoon, Douglas County High School was on a “precautionary lockdown” due to an anonymous unverified telephone threat to the school.
In a matter of hours, the lockdown was lifted, and police said no further incidents were reported.
Douglas Police also added that all rumors from the incident were false.
