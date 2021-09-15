DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — In a new effort to get more shots in arms, Douglas County officials are offering money to any residents willing to get vaccinated. This comes as most of the community continues to remain unvaccinated.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced that the first 100 people to book an appointment and receive the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the County’s annual upcoming September Saturdays event will receive a $100 prepaid gift card.
Officials will hold two vaccine events - one on Saturday, Sept. 18 and another on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The first allotment of the $100 gift cards will be distributed at the Douglas County Courthouse. Community members who book a vaccination appointment and get vaccinated during the Sept. 25 event will also receive a $100 gift card.
“As of September 14, in Douglas County, 41 % of the 144,000 residents are fully vaccinated and 47 % have at least one dose,” says Commission Chair Dr. Romona Jackson Jones. She adds, “That statistic means that more than half of our County residents are still not protected from the virus. We’ve seen how successful these types of incentive programs have been for other jurisdictions. We are hoping for that same kind of success here.”
Those interested in getting the vaccine will need to verify that they are a Douglas County resident and that they are not already fully vaccinated.
For more information or to register, click here.
