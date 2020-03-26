DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Douglas County Board of Health announced an executive order regarding sheltering in place to mitigate coronavirus on Thursday.
On March 25, the Douglas County Board of Health, working under the Georgia Governor’s State of Emergency, voted unanimously to issue an Executive Order requiring that all businesses enforce social distancing practices, limit non-essential services and that residents shelter in place except for essential activities until April 10, according to the press release.
Please visit here or more information and to contact Cobb and Douglas public health us with additional questions.
