The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified two individuals wanted in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in the county.
Shaun Pruitt and Anthony Yourn have been identified as suspects in the burglaries. Deputies are also seeking a third individual that has not been identified.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Investigator T. Puckett, (770) 920-4198 or Investigator Citizen, (678) 486-1237.
