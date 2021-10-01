DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for three men who stole two ATMs and attempted to steal another in the last two months.
The Sheriff's Office posted surveillance video images of the men and a Gold GMC Envoy on social media.
They also said that they believe the men are using a white Infinity and a dark Suburban or Tahoe.
Additionally, they say the thieves have committed similar crimes throughout the state.
They are asking anyone with information about these men to call Investigator J. Smith at 770-920-4992 or email Jsmith@sheriff.douglas.ga.us. or Sgt. A. Thompson 678-409-2538 or email Athompson@sheriff.douglas.ga.us
