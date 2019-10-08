DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting scene involving "several people" at a hotel in unincorporated Douglasville.
The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the Efficiency Lodge on Fairburn Road.
Not many details are known about what took place. It's also unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
CBS46 is working to obtain additional information and will provide new details as they become available.
