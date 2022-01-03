DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Douglas County School Systems has announced that its students will be returning for in-person learning Jan. 5. The staff will report Jan. 4.
RELATED: Metro Atlanta/Georgia schools COVID policies for 2nd semester | 2021-2022
Face coverings will be strongly recommended in all school buildings and required at schools with a high positivity rate.
The following letter was sent to families/employees:
Dear Parents and Community Members,
The new year has arrived with COVID-19 continuing to be a challenge in our community. According to Cobb and Douglas Public Health (CDPH), there has been an increase in positive cases in our Douglas County community. Therefore, in consultation with CDPH, the DCSS Board of Education and DCSS will implement the following for the start of the second semester.
The district will begin face to face for all staff on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, with face coverings strongly recommended in all buildings.
Face-to-face instruction for all students will begin on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Utilizing the Learning by Design model as published here, face coverings will be required for schools with positive COVID-19 cases at a rate of 5% or more (high spread level). Schools with positive COVID-19 cases at a rate of 2 - 4.9% (moderate spread level) will continue with face coverings recommended. Please note that masks will still be required for all students and adults riding our school buses, due to federal regulations.
We know that COVID-19 is an ever changing situation, one that we cannot predict. We will continue to communicate COVID-19 case percentages by school here. When a school site reaches high spread, parents will be notified prior to the next school day that face coverings will be required. Once the face covering requirement is in place, it will be for a minimum 14 day period. This period may be extended if the school's positive case rate does not fall below 5%.
The goal of the updated Learning by Design plan is safety, mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and to keep schools open so that learning can continue in person. Our expectation is that parents and our community are partnering with us to follow the same guidelines when away from schools. Therefore, please encourage your child(ren) to wear their masks properly and follow DCSS guidelines and protocols designed to keep them safe.
Together, we shape the future!
Trent North, Superintendent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.