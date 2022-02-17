DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Douglas County has its first Black fire chief. Chief Roderick Jolivette is now officially in charge of the county's fire department.
Jolivette has 37 years of experience and previous served as the fire chief in Cairo and Manchester.
Today's swearing-in ceremony was a year in the making. The department originally hired Jolivette in January 2021, but had to wait to have the ceremony because of COVID-19.
