DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread across metro Atlanta, one county announced the closure of one of their offices on Monday due to COVID-19 exposure.
The Douglas County Tax and Tags Office will be closed and is set to reopen on Dec. 28.
Douglas County officials released the statement:
"We apologize in advance of any inconvenience that this has caused. It was an unforeseen circumstance due to Covid. Thank you in advance for your patience, understanding and support."
