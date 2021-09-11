FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2001, file photo, the American flag flies with a background of Navy midshipmen during the national anthem at the 102nd Army Navy NCAA college football game in Philadelphia. Twenty years later, former Army football coach Todd Berry still gets choked up thinking about that Sept. 11, 2001, day and the terrorist attacks carried out not only on the twin towers at the World Trade Center but at the Pentagon, and in a field in rural Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner, File)