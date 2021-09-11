DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Throughout the nation, communities united to remember the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on 9/11.
“We always will remember, let’s never forget,” said retired Doctor, Richard Block.
The Douglasville County Government paid homage and remembered the lives lost.
“That feeling at that moment of unity among this group was powerful without a doubt,” Block went on to say.
Officials shared stories of where they were and what they experienced day of the attack.
"I still remember hearing sounds of thump… thump… thump.. and later learned they were people falling to their deaths,” described Ricky Martin Douglas County the Director of Communications and Community Relations.
Throughout the program there were four moments of silence observed:
- 8:46 AM when the north tower was struck
- 9:03 AM the south tower
- 9:37 AM the pentagon
- 10:03 AM the time when flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania
“So much has happened in 20 years so much sacrifice… men and women who gave their lives that day… ordinary hero’s, they got up that morning to work, put their uniform on … and never went home,” said Sharon Subadan the Douglas County Administrator.
Today, we thank those ordinary heroes who took on an unforgettable task.
“We need to live every day like it’s our last because you just really never know,” Subadan goes on to say.
