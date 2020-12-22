Douglasville couple, married for nearly 50 years die days apart of COVID-19

A Douglas County couple, who were married for nearly 50 years, died days apart after battling COVID-19 for weeks.
The Christmas tree that sits in the Douglasville home Yunona Monroe once shared with her parents is a grim reminder that they are no longer here.
“It’s hard,” the 53-year-old said as she wiped away tears. “All three of us was in the hospital at one time together. I came home but they didn’t.”
In early December, Monroe and her parents, Gilbert and Janice, were all hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.
Monroe survived.
However, her dad lost his fight with the virus last Thursday, and his bride of nearly 50 years died three days later.
“I think my dad went to my mom and told her to go on and go with him,” the couple’s eldest daughter said.
Gilbert and Janice, both in their 70s when they died, met in the late 1960’s at a department store in downtown Atlanta. The couple tied the knot in 1971 and were inseparable from that moment on.
“My mom was my daddy backbone, and my daddy was my mom’s backbone,” Monroe said.
Monroe said her parents were pillars in their community. Her mom volunteered a lot and her dad was a deacon, but it was in the kitchen where the family bonded most.
“My mom cooked everyday hunny,” Monroe said jokingly. “It just wasn’t no Sunday dinners.”
Sylvia Smith attended Elizabeth Baptist Church with the couple for 40 years. She said whether it was in ministry or life, the Monroe’s were always together.
“Their faith was extremely important, and they lived it out not just in the church but out in the community,” Smith said. “They were two people who loved each other and loved to be with each other.”
Monroe said she wasn’t ready to lose her parents which is why she wants others to take the virus seriously.
“Think about the people around you,” she pleaded. “Think about life itself.”
The Monroe’s would’ve celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in February. Instead, they’ll be buried in the outfits they were planning to wear to the celebration, on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
