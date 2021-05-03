DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A driver died Monday after a tree fell on their car during severe storms in Douglasville.
Douglas County firefighters responded to an emergency call about a tree on a car and a possible occupant inside around 10:36 a.m. on Campbellton Street between Woodrow Avenue and Spring St. in Douglasville.
“When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the driver was trapped inside the vehicle with power lines and a tree on the vehicle,” Douglas County Communications Director Rick Martin said. “Firefighters had to extricate the driver who we are only identifying as a male at this time until next of kin are notified.”
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.