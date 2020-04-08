Here's how to debunk coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories from friends and family

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the number of Georgians infected with the deadly novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to rise, Cobb and Douglas Public Health plan to open a drive-thru testing site.

Starting Friday, April 10, individuals with a healthcare provider's referral can be tested at Hunter Park in Douglasville. In preparation for the drive-thru testing site operations, Hunter Park parking lots will be closed indefinitely to the public.

Those who arrive at the testing site without a pre-approval will be turned away. Those without symptoms also will not be tested.

Individuals with priority fore testing include:

  • Adults aged 60 and older
  • Caregiver for elderly (aged 60 and older)
  • Caregiver for immune-compromised person
  • First responder who is critical to the epidemic response
  • Healthcare worker
  • Patient with serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease
  • Work or live in a congregate setting

For more information, call the State of Georgia COVID-19 hotline at (844) 442-2681 or visit the City of Douglasville website at: www.DouglasvilleGA.gov.

