DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the number of Georgians infected with the deadly novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to rise, Cobb and Douglas Public Health plan to open a drive-thru testing site.
Starting Friday, April 10, individuals with a healthcare provider's referral can be tested at Hunter Park in Douglasville. In preparation for the drive-thru testing site operations, Hunter Park parking lots will be closed indefinitely to the public.
Those who arrive at the testing site without a pre-approval will be turned away. Those without symptoms also will not be tested.
Individuals with priority fore testing include:
- Adults aged 60 and older
- Caregiver for elderly (aged 60 and older)
- Caregiver for immune-compromised person
- First responder who is critical to the epidemic response
- Healthcare worker
- Patient with serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease
- Work or live in a congregate setting
For more information, call the State of Georgia COVID-19 hotline at (844) 442-2681 or visit the City of Douglasville website at: www.DouglasvilleGA.gov.
