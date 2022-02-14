DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A metro police department is hoping a new program will help deter young men from getting involved in gangs and other crimes.
Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks is behind the new initiative called the Foundational Transformation of Men. The program aims to help young men see their true potential. It comes more than a month after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a house party on New Year’s Eve.
“It’s time for action,” Sparks said. “We’ve got to get these men a good foundation. This is how we’re combating gangs, combating criminal-thinking mindsets in our young people.”
The Foundational Transformation of Men program is for men over the age of 21. DPD already has a youth prevention program called Youth Against Violence. The new program is a seven-week training course that will cover conflict-resolution, financial planning, secrets to success and the “purpose and power of men.” It will also include some spiritual perspectives.
“How the men go is how society goes,” Sparks explained. “If the man ain’t right in the house, your house ain’t going to be right. Men ain’t right in the city, the city ain’t going to be right. I hope it’s a way we can hit something inside of them that will make them turn.”
Sparks said he wants young men to put down the guns and realize their family, civic and moral duties. He believes one way to do that is to change how some young men think.
“We’re trying to stop the prison pipeline,” Sparks added. “I want them to be doctors, engineers, the newsman. We’re in it to win it.”
Classes for the Foundational Transformation of Men program start March 14. They’ll be held at the Douglasville Police Department on Monday nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Youth Against Violence program also starts in March.
Anyone interested in attending should contact Helen McCoy at 678-293-1781 or email her at mccoy@douglasville.gov.
(0) comments
