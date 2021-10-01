ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Douglasville Police Department is looking for a man who was allegedly involved in a fatal fight outside of Highlanders Tavern & Grill on Concourse Parkway on July 21.
The police department says the fight happened on the patio and the man got into the passenger seat of a white Chevrolet Cruze and left after the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sean Williams at 678-293-1747. You can also email him at williamss@douglasvillega.gov.
