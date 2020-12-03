DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Douglasville Police Department is working in conjunction with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to distribute food to households in need.
This is on a first come, first serve basis while the food lasts. The food will be placed either in the trunk or backseat, no need for anyone to exit the vehicle.
This event will take place Tuesday, December 22 at 12:30 pm at the Douglasville City Police Department.
If you have any questions or concerns on the event prior to December 22 please contact Sgt. Shannon Dean at 678.293.1621 or deans@douglasvillega.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.