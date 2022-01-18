DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — Douglasville Police have released new details about the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on New Year's Eve.
Police say three people, including two teenagers, are in custody. A fourth suspect is on the run.
ORIGINAL STORY: Teen found shot to death at short-term rental property in Douglasville
They have been identified as 18-year-old Zorree Peeples, 17-year-old Jhabre Wilson, 17-year-old Karea Cowvins and 20-year-old Davion White.
White was taken into custody in Oklahoma and is being charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, GA Street Gang Act violations and various weapon offenses.
Cowins and Peeoples were taken into custody and are being charged with Aggraved Assault.
Detectives are still trying to locate and arrest Wilson.
The shooting happened on Deering Court at a house party. Surveillance video shows people scattering as shots are fired.
Police say the shooter used an AR-15 style gun.
