DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Douglasville police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest who may have possible ties to a murder investigation.
Detectives say they are working to identify a woman who may have been at the scene along Deering Court where a teen was found shot to death at a short-term rental property. It happened on the morning of Dec. 31, 2021. In the photo, the woman is seen dressed in pink clothing.
Police are also looking for any information about a vehicle damaged by gunfire that may also be connected to the homicide.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.
