DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The community of Douglasville is dealing with devastation but also frustration learning about missed sirens during Monday's deadly tornado.
Security video from a Douglasville neighbor shows the tornado's impact near Kings Highway where trees and downed power lines were left behind around 10:14 a.m. That was about the same time tornado sirens should have sound.
"It was pretty scary because usually we get alerts even on our phones and there was nothing. There was no phone alert, there was no sirens. There was nothing." Kings Highway neighbor Nadine Olvera continued, "so really if it would've been off just by a little, we could have all been dead."
Olvera says the very purpose of the alarms is to quickly alert those in danger's path but Douglas County officials confirm the silence heard instead across Olvera's neighborhood. Neighbor Shirley McDaniel added, "I think they better get a little better at what they do."
Leaders blame the issue on timing, saying it all happened so fast the technology was not activated.
Sirens automatically go off when a tornado warning is issued but the county explained the National Weather Service had not issued one until about seven minutes after reports of tornado sightings at 10:21 a.m. That was after the storm had already hit the ground, after Kings Highway homeowners say the worst had narrowly missed them.
"That's not cutting it, they have plenty of time to watch the notifications to do their job," said Olvera.
Their neighborhood was spared but not all of Douglasville, McDaniel tells us the community is still aching from the loss of beloved restaurant owner Scott Hudson.
"It always breaks your heart when someone passes, especially such a tragic was as that." Neighbors called the missed sirens unacceptable, but they hope the incident sounds an alarm for improved response in the future.
"Since those have come around, a lot of lives have been saved because people have time to get to safety."
