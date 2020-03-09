ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Coronavirus concerns temporarily halted all traffic on Wall Street, Monday.

Action on the market stopped at least twice before the closing bell rang, leaving people across the world are in a panic as the coronavirus continues to spread. It was the largest one day drop in oil prices in the last 30 years, and that paired with continued chaos of the coronavirus sent the stock market plummeting.

The full-fledged free-fall included a 2,000 point plunge. Ray Hill, a Finance Professor at Emory University, stresses how volatile the market is and how the cornavirus impact is more complicated than just case numbers.

"It's not the virus itself, it's the nervousness about the actions of governments," said Hill. "For example, Italy trying to shut down and quarantine all of the industrial North, that's what people are reacting to in terms of the forecast."

Hill adds that a key factor for the future forecast is whether or not containment is in sight or if governments must take further action that could ultimately send the country into a recession.

"You have to think of the market as a collection of thousands and thousands of people who are trading some algorithms that are robots," said Hill. "The worse thing to think is that the market has a single mind like a human being."

As for those saving for retirement, Hill reminds everyone to think about the outlook from the financial crisis.

"People that are saving for retirement and started doing that even 10 years ago, their portfolios are much bigger," said Hill. "Their investments in the stock market have grown tremendously even if you allow for the recent dip in the stock market."