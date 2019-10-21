ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A large tree crashed to the ground early Monday morning, knocking out power for thousands.
The tree fell on the 600 block of Norfleet Road Northwest in Fulton County. One fire truck was on the scene and electric workers were heading to the scene to assess how much damage has been done to nearby power lines.
No update was given on when the tree might be cleared from the road.
