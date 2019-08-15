FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) An accident in which a vehicle hit a utility pole has forced the closure of two lanes along Old Dixie Highway (SR 3) in Forest Park.
The Forest Park Police Department tells CBS46 that the pole fell down across the roadway and it's blocking two lanes between Forest Parkway and 1st Street.
Crews are in the process of clearing the crash but it could be some time before the roadway fully reopens.
GDOT reports the roadway a clearance time of 5 p.m.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
