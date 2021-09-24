ATLANTA (CBS46) — "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" has made its way to Atlanta and fans are invited to join the beloved Downtown Abbey cast of characters on a journey through history and culture starting Sept. 25 for a limited time.
The exhibit from NBCUniversal International Studios is based on the Emmy-winning worldwide hit television series and is highly immersive. Visitors will walk through the grand home of Downton Abbey, including the Great Hall, the library, Mrs. Patmore's Kitchen, the dining room, Mary's bedroom and the servants hall.
PHOTOS: Downton Abbey exhibit in Atlanta | 2021
The exhibit also features more than 50 official costumes worn by favorite actors such as Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and Dame Maggie Smith.
"Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" is located at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs on Mount Vernon Highway NE. It is open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily with last entry at 4:30. Tickets are $36 general admission. Children ages 14 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. VIP packages and private event hire options are also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.