South Fulton Police broke up what's being described as an illegal drug grocery store while also arresting dozens of people.
Police have taken approximately 65 into custody at the scene. Those arrested were allegedly "shopping" for illegal drugs at the facility. The "drug grocery store" is located on the 100 block of Selig Drive in South Fulton.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest details as they become available.
