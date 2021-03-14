The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office arrested dozens of people accused of street racing Saturday night and deputies are looking for one man who got away. More than a dozen teens were part of the group.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the large group gathered in the Sam’s Club parking lot on Jonesboro Road once they entered the county. With assistance from the Clayton County Police Department, deputies blocked off exits and deployed spike strips to prevent cars from leaving. Police officers and deputies seized four guns while making the arrests.
In total, the sheriff's office said 75 adults were arrested for loitering or prowling with some being charged with possession of a firearm under 18, 27 juveniles were arrested and their parents were charged with curfew violations, 48 vehicles were impounded, 4 firearms were seized and less than an ounce of marijuana was taken.
Deputies are still looking for Eric Gallegos who they said got away in a gray Dodge Charger Hellcat. A deputy called off a pursuit after using a PIT maneuver on the car, which knocked off the bumper.
According to the sheriff’s office release, “Sheriff Victor Hill has given Eric Gallegos until sundown to turn himself in. If Gallegos does not turn himself in by the allotted time, members of the Sheriff’s elite Fugitive Squad will be sent out to bring him in.”
