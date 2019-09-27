ATLANTA (CBS46) – More than 60 people across two states were arrested Friday in a federal raid for allegedly taking part in schemes to defraud Medicare and Medicaid totaling more than $160 million.
In Georgia, multiple people were arrested including Donald Graham, 49, of Smyrna. Federal officials said Graham was a former employee of a metro Atlanta hospital and was charged with stealing and selling individually identifiable health information that was later used to submit fraudulent claims to Medicaid.
Others arrested in Georgia included groups charged with crimes related to controlled substances including a pharmacist in Rincon, Georgia.
The bulk of the arrests came in Florida, specifically South Florida where more than 40 defendants were arrested on charges related to the sting.
“Health care programs provide vital services to Americans,” said U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan of the Southern District of Florida. “Those who perpetuate these pervasive health care fraud schemes steal taxpayer dollars from intended beneficiaries and threaten the viability of government programs. We commend the coordinated and continued efforts of our federal law enforcement partners to root out fraud and abuse in our healthcare system.”
Multiple agencies took part in the raid including the FBI, Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General, and the Medicare Fraud Strike Force.
