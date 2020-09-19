ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A group is calling for justice, after a man was shot and killed by a Georgia State Trooper last month while running an errand for his wife.
60-year-old Julian Lewis lost is life August 7 when he went to pick up a grape soda for his wife, and never came home.
Dozens caravanned for his justice Saturday morning, starting from Atlanta and heading 200 miles east to the city of the shooting.
"I am a supporter, I am a lover of the community and I am a lover of all things right and just"
Andrea Kiel was just one of many supporters who came to 'caravan for justice'.
"This family who has gone through this tragic event needs our support.. And this is a time for us to come together as one people, one human race to show our solidarity." said Kiel.
State investigators say the incident escalated after Officer Thompson tried to stop Lewis’ car for an alleged broken taillight but he didn’t stop and led Thompson on a brief chase.
They say Thompson then initiated a pit maneuver forcing Lewis' car in a ditch. He then fired one round to the head, killing Lewis.
Attorney Maluwi Davis is close to the case.
He said "The trooper who is being held without bond. That would give you some indication of how serious and egregious this is."
He helped lead the caravan to the scene of the shooting, where they had a few simple demands.
"Release the video and audio of the killing of Julian Lewis." He said, "As well as having an across the state standard for use of force."
But he says their push for transparency was met with hate, after receiving several threats through social media from people who say they are affiliated with the Sons of the Confederacy Militia Group.
"In the more rural areas of Georgia, there are people who would protest.. They would protest us coming to lift up the man who was shot for a broken tail light. What is there to protest about?"
Davis reiterated that nothing, not even threats on social media, can stop their push for justice.
"And that's what we were expecting but we have a security plan, a safety plan and we intend on exercising all of our rights and ensuring the Julian Lewis' family and the community there knows that Atlanta and Atlanta metro are has their backs."
The caravan arrived at the Sylvania City Hall at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.