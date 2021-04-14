Dozens of demonstrators in Atlanta rallied in solidarity with protesters in Minnesota, and around the country, on Wednesday against what they describe as “police terror.”
At least 100 protesters gathered near the corner of Centennial Olympic Park Dr. and Marietta demanding police accountability and justice for 20-year-old Duante Wright. The young black man was shot to death on Sunday after officers pulled him over for an expired car registration.
“The killings and situations seem to get more egregious and absurd and hard to believe,” said Marla Cureton. “We can’t be silent. We can’t become numb to these situations. We have to fight.”
Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota said former officer Kim Potter thought she reached for her taser, but instead shot Wright with her handgun, after learning he had an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor.
Potter has since resigned. She was arrested and charged with second degree manslaughter on Wednesday.
“Every single time a cop kills an armed or unarmed, whatever the scenario that’s the first thing they resort and we’re not going to stand for it anymore,” said Leela Anand, an organizer. “We’re demanding justice, accountability. We’re saying convict and jail killer cops.”
The group in Atlanta took their message to the pavement, marching for a half hour on the streets that surround Centennial Olympic Park. The group dispersed after protesting for nearly three hours, without any incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.