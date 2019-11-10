Dozens mourn murdered CAU student Alexis Crawford

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Dozens gathered at Clark Atlanta University Sunday evening to remember Alexis Crawford. The 21-year-old student was found dead on Friday after being reported missing a week earlier.
"The mood has been very hard," said Levon Campbell, Student Government Association president. "A lot of students have been trying to take into account what happened and just find answers to things we can't find answers to."
Crawford's roommate, 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, and Jones' boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, have been charged in her murder. A family spokesman told CBS46 on Sunday that Jones was not only Crawford's roommate, but her friend.
"She not only knew where her roommate was, but she was also instrumental in Alexis' ultimate demise," Markel Hutchins said.
As Crawford's family prepares to bury her, the Clark Atlanta community sent words of encouragement and support.
"Whenever Clark Atlanta University has difficult times, we always come together to uplift one another through these times," Campbell said.
According to Clark Atlanta officials, counselors will remain on campus to help students, if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.