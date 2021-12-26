ATLANTA (CBS46) — Delta Airlines says it canceled 375 mainline and connection flights on Christmas Day, in part due to COVID-19 and winter weather in portions of the country.
On Sunday, it said it expected around 200 flights to be canceled. Delta says another 40 could be canceled Monday.
Delta is one of several airlines to cancel flights in the middle of the holiday travel wave, leaving many passengers frustrated.
On Christmas Eve, a wave of flights were canceled nationwide by several airlines. On Christmas Day, nearly 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled.
"I am crossing my fingers. I'm very happy that it is on time because I'm ready to go see family in Connecticut," said Monica Bills, a passenger we spoke with Sunday.
Bills said she was flying with Delta.
"I got a notification when I left home that the flight was on time and I just checked, the flight is on time."
United Airlines also canceled flights on Saturday, citing operations issues because of the omicron variant.
And it's that variant that continues to see a rise in cases nationwide and here locally.
The "COVID Clinic" up the road from the airport had a line for testing as soon as it opened Sunday.
"Today has been slower than Christmas, surprisingly," said EMT, Christopher Abbott, with COVID Clinic. "Yesterday we had a line at 7:15 a.m. and we open at 8 a.m. so it was about 400 cars yesterday."
Abbott says within the last week, the number of cars stopping by for a test has drastically increased, along with the amount of people testing positive.
"Went from 40 cars last week to 300, 400 cars a day," he said.
On Sunday, Delta Airlines sent CBS 46 the following statement:
"Winter weather in portions of the U.S. and the omicron variant continued to impact Delta’s holiday weekend flight schedule Saturday, Christmas Day. The airline canceled 368 mainline and connection flights of the day’s schedule that included approximately 3,000 scheduled flights after exhausting all options and resources to prevent those cancelations.
We apologize to customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are working together around the clock to reroute and substitute aircraft and crews to get customers where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible. When that’s not possible, Delta Reservations specialists coordinated with our Operations and Customer Care Center to get those impacted on the next available flight.
Customers are encouraged to check their flight status and manage their rebooking on Delta.com or the Fly Delta app. Updates can also be sent directly to a mobile device or by email."
