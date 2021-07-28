CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Animal Control Officials took dozens of animals from a Jonesboro home this week.
Investigators say the animals were living in "horrible" conditions. This included cats, dogs, a pig, snakes, rabbits and even a chameleon. They say despite the conditions they were living in, the animals are doing well.
"We're over capacity," said Captain Jodi Turnipseed, Commander of Animal Control in Clayton County.
Law enforcement took 39 animals from the home on Dundy Court after receiving an anonymous tip.
"They initially said they were a foster for a local rescues," Turnipseed said. "We learned that the individual did in fact lie to us."
Clayton County officials have not released the names of the suspected owners but they tell us three adults could face 39 charges of animal cruelty each.
"The odor from the residence could be smelled from the exterior. You could smell urine, the very strong ammonia from urine, and feces of the residence," she added.
If you're interested in adopting on of these animals that was taken in, you might have to wait a while.
"We're trying to get owner surrender, that way we can get appropriate adopters and rescue groups to assist us with getting the animals out of the facility," Turnipseed said. "This is a rarity."
