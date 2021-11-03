ATLANTA (CBS46) — In Atlanta, all 15 seats on the City Council were on the ballot on Nov. 2.
Note: These are the results as of 2 a.m. Nov. 3. They are not expected to change, but no results are final until they have been certified.
Fifty-one candidates competed for the 15 seats and 5 people were on the ballot for Atlanta City Council president, including Natalyn Archibong, Courtney English, Sam Manuel, Mike Russell and Doug Shipman.
Shipman beat Natalyn Archibong to become the new president of the Atlantic City Council. The president of the city council is responsible for appointing committee chairs, breaking tie votes and is second in line for mayoral succession.
Other winners include Michael Julian Bond, Post 1; Matt Westmoreland, Post 1; Keisha Sean Waites, Post 3; Jason Winston, District 1; Byron Amos, District 3; Cleta Winslow, District 4; Liliana Bakhtiari, District 5; Alex Wan, District 6; Dustin Hills, District 9; Andrea Boone, District 10; Marci Overstreat, Distrit 11; and Joyce Sheperd, District 12.
In Alpharetta, eight city council candidates qualified for three open seats.
In Lawrenceville, elections were held for 2 of its 5 positions on city council. Austin Thompson will take the Post 3 seat and Marlene Taylor-Crawford will take the Post 4 seat. They will join current city council members Victoria Jones, Glenn Martin and Mayor David Still.
In Roswell, seven candidates qualified for the city council race. Incumbents Marie Willsey (Post 4) and Matt Judy (Post 6) were seeking re-election.
In Suwanee, three men competed for city council (Post 5). The incumbent Peter "Pete" Charpentier won. The incumbents for the other two seats (Post 3 and 4) were unopposed.
In Hampton, there were 3 open city council seats. Voters were asked to chose from a list of 7 candidates.
In Morrow,there was one open city council seat. Incumbent Renee Saunders Knight was challenged by Hue Nguyen but prevailed with 51% (296 votes).
In South Fulton, Robert Dawson ran against incumbent Carmalitha Gumbs.
In Stockbridge, two incumbent City Council members -- LaKeisha Gantt and Alphonso Thomas -- competed to return to their seats. Challengers included Antonio Harris, Ezekiel Pettway, Derek Mouzon and Shirley Wallace.
In Dunwoody, six candidates were vying for three City Council seats.
In East Point, there were four city council seats up for grabs.
In McDonough, voters had to cast their votes for several candidates. Three individuals competed for the at-large seat, two people were on the ballot for the District 1 seat and 4 people were on the ballot for the District 3 seat.
In Sandy Springs, voters decided who would fill 6 city council seats. Candidates included Megan Harris, John Paulson, Melody Kelly, Linda Trickey, Melissa Mular, Leslie Mullis, Eric Newberg, Tochie Blad, Vernon Graham, jodie Reichel, Michelle Sullivan, Tibby DeJulio, Colin Hubbard, Andy Bauman and Jeff Howe.
Bauman was declared the winner of City Council District 6.
In Kennesaw, two men competed for the at-large city council Post 5 seat.
