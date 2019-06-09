DUNWOODY, Ga (CBS46) -- Car thieves hit an apartment complex in Dunwoody, breaking into 37 cars in one night.
Now residents are questioning the lack of security at Arrive Perimeter Apartments.
The cars that were broken into were parked in the garages. Victims told CBS46 they had their windows broken and items stolen out of their cars.
Police are still looking for the thieves.
