ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Humane Society’s Animal Protection Unit is working with Lamar County officials to help process dozens of animals discovered in a puppy mill operation.
Forty-four dogs in total were found at the site. Officials said the dogs were living in muddy pens outside filled with their own feces and urine and had no food or drinkable water. The animals vary in age and their medical conditions, but many have matted fur, are underweight, and some have wounds.
Four of the dogs received immediate veterinary care in Lamar County. The dogs are a mix of breeds including: Goldendoodles, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, and Great Pyrenees.
The Atlanta Humane Society will take in 19 of the dogs while the remaining pups will be taken to FurKids Animal Rescue along with the Shelters and the Great Pyrenees Rescue of Atlanta.
Lamar County Sheriff’s officials said the owners were taken into custody and warrants were being processed for their arrest on animal cruelty charges.
