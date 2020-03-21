FULTON County, Ga (CBS46) -- Fulton County Jail officials released 27 inmates amid the ever-growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Inmates have been released since Friday, after evaluation by jail staff to determine whether they were eligible for early release.
This is part of a continues effort to slow the spread of coronavirus by mitigating jail overcrowding during the pandemic.
Fulton County Superior Court's chief judge has temporarily suspended hearings, though first appearance hearings are still taking place Monday through Saturday.
Screenings for COVID-19 Exposure
Authorities report, that there are no confirmed nor suspected cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 at the Fulton County Jail at this time.
On Friday, March 13, an inmate who indicated that his daughter might have been exposed to the coronavirus was immediately placed in isolation. He tested negative for the virus.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.