CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Michael Fann helps manage the Overlook Apartments in Jonesboro. He and his maintenance teams go into residents’ homes to fix everything from refrigerators to lights.
They are just one of dozens of maintenance teams across Metro Atlanta who are working in lower-income and minority communities while struggling to find protective gear to do their jobs until now.
“We didn’t have masks and it’s scary,” Fann said. “We were looking online. We were trying HD supplies. We were trying everywhere and it was still like everyone was out.”
After realizing a close friend who worked in maintenance at a local apartment did not have a mask, Attorney L Chris Stewart began purchasing dozens for other workers in similar conditions.
He and a small grassroots team delivered the masks to several apartment communities in Atlanta, Fulton County and Clayton County Thursday.
“We were just trying to use anything we could,” Fann said. “If it was cloths, we were tying shirts and stuff like that around our faces because it was very difficult to get masks and we are just so grateful that this law firm came out and made a big difference. They even provided our corporate office with some. We can’t express our gratitude enough,” Fann went on.
“This isn’t something to play with,” Stewart told CBS46. “This is a dangerous thing and people still have to work. I just tried to get them to the staff so people feel comfortable doing their jobs and people will feel comfortable having them in their homes.”
Stewart says the latest numbers show Black patients in Georgia made up the majority of coronavirus cases, and that 80% of coronavirus patients in Georgia hospitals are Black. He knew then he wanted to do more to help communities like the one he grew up in in Southwest Atlanta.
“We have to start from the ground up protecting the minority communities,” Stewart said.
Finding strength in numbers, fellow lawyers and community members launched “The People Vs COVID19” which began delivering meals to first responders and hospitals earlier in the pandemic. The group raised $30,000 in just five days for hospitals and restaurants in Georgia.
Now, Stewart is helping maintenance workers, who are considered essential, feel safer and more valued.
