SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — South Fulton Police Department arrested dozens of people over the weekend because of street racing.
SFPD says their Special Operations Division and Field Operations Division responded after receiving reports of racing on Purdue Drive off Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
SFPD's Drone Unit deployed a drone and confirmed street racing was occurring in the area. Officers converged on the scene, including a police helicopter overhead.
The officers contained 30 vehicles on Purdue Drive. They charged one person with racing and 32 others with loitering. Four cars were impounded, a stolen firearm was recovered, and .75 ounces of marijuana was seized.
In April, the SFPD arrested more than 90 people and confiscated 45 cars at a street racing event on Naturally Fresh Boulevard.
