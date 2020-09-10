EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what led up to dozens of shots fired at an apartment complex in East Point early Thursday morning.
Bullet markers on the scene showed nearly 50 shots fired at the Garden Court apartments on the 4000 block of Janice Drive in East Point. Police were called to the scene around 2 a.m.
Police say no one was injured but a woman who spoke with CBS46 News says a window inside her apartment was shattered by a bullet. There's no suspects in custody and it's unclear what prompted the gunfire.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact East Point Police.
